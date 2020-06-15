More on Paul Heyman being released from his position on RAW

According to WrestlingInc’s Raj Giri when Heyman got his position on RAW he told McMahon “Give me 18 months and I will make new stars” McMahon agreed to Heyman”s direction. As time went on it showed Vince McMahon didn’t have patience as pushes for Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, and others ended abruptly.

The final straw was the decline in the Raw ratings which isn’t fair as these crowdless shows are tough to watch.