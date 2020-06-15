More on Paul Heyman being released from his position on RAW

Jun 15, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

According to WrestlingInc’s Raj Giri when Heyman got his position on RAW he told McMahon “Give me 18 months and I will make new stars” McMahon agreed to Heyman”s direction. As time went on it showed Vince McMahon didn’t have patience as pushes for Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, and others ended abruptly.

The final straw was the decline in the Raw ratings which isn’t fair as these crowdless shows are tough to watch.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Heyman made the stars, they just weren’t the stars Vince wanted made. When they pushed the guys Vince wanted, the ratings began to decline. Just more evidence that Vince is the biggest obstacle the WWE has right now.

  2. Alan says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Ricochet didnt need to be MADE a star, he was a star long before wwe stuck him in tag teams

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dakota Kai

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal