Why was AJ Styles moved to Smackdown?

Jun 14, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

3 Responses

  1. Kenny Koolaid says:
    June 14, 2020 at 4:17 am

    Umm is Dave sure about that? Wouldn’t it be a far more logical reason is that AJ felt the way Heyman used Gallows and Anderson made Vince more likely to see them as expendable?

  2. art123guy says:
    June 14, 2020 at 7:57 am

    I didn’t know you had any say in what brand you were on.

  3. Pisto75666 says:
    June 14, 2020 at 11:39 am

    AJ did say recently that he felt bad since he was the one who brought them in and they’re his “brothers” so he felt like he should’ve been looking out for them. I personally never got their appeal but whatever.

    @art123guy

    Talent can ask to be moved to a different brand. I read a bunch of people asked to move to SD once AJ went there.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kamille

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal