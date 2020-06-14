Edge versus Orton was Originally Planned for Summerslam

Tonight at Backlash, fans will get to see Edge vs. Randy Orton in what’s being billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” However, according to a new rumor from Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy, WWE officials had originally planned for the rematch to take place not at Backlash, but a couple months later at Summerslam.

The timetable of the match was reportedly pushed forward because of the lack of star power WWE was facing for this weekend’s scheduled Backlash event, with some big names being unavailable for the event, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, and Becky Lynch, who is currently taking a hiatus from wrestling due to her pregnancy.

Additionally, Cassidy also states after Orton and Edge agreed to move up the match to Backlash instead of Summerslam, the tagline billing the match as the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” was something Vince McMahon came up with.

Regarding the tagline, once the talent agreed to compete at Backlash rather than SummerSlam, Vince McMahon decided to call it The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.

The meme-worthy and amusing tagline was reportedly not part of the originally planning for the rematch at Summerslam. It’s rumored that McMahon thought the tagline would be a nice boost to the “star power” for Backlash.

Also, the match happening at Backlash is reportedly indicative of McMahon wanting to focus on big stars “right now,” which is another reason it was moved forward for June. Meanwhile, former Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman had wanted to build “new” talent for the long-term. As previously noted, Heyman has been replaced in that role by Bruce Prichard.

Apparently, Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon later informed Edge and Orton about the match billing, and both men are said to have thought the tagline was a “rib.”

Edge vs. Randy Orton will air at WWE Backlash 2020 later tonight on the WWE Network. The card will start at 7:00 pm EST on the WWE Network.

