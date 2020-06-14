Edge Suffers Injury During WWE Backlash Tapings

Jun 14, 2020 - by James Walsh

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is that Edge suffered a triceps injury last weekend at the Backlash taping.

Fightful was able to confirm with several in the company that Edge had sustained a triceps injury. The word emerging from backstage was that Edge suffered a TORN triceps, but obviously fightful can’t confirm that it’s torn unless it comes from Edge himself, his doctor, or WWE. So it’s wait and see on his status. If it’s torn it usually takes 4-6 months to heal.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kamille

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal