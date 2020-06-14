Edge Suffers Injury During WWE Backlash Tapings

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is that Edge suffered a triceps injury last weekend at the Backlash taping.

Fightful was able to confirm with several in the company that Edge had sustained a triceps injury. The word emerging from backstage was that Edge suffered a TORN triceps, but obviously fightful can’t confirm that it’s torn unless it comes from Edge himself, his doctor, or WWE. So it’s wait and see on his status. If it’s torn it usually takes 4-6 months to heal.