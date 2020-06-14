Alexa Bliss Makes Twitter Account Private After Social Media Harassment
Alexa Bliss has shut down public viewing access to her Twitter account after being harassed by people on social media. Bliss’ Twitter account is currently private, with only people that she has approved to follow her able to view her tweets.
The decision to take her Twitter account private came after she was harassed on social media by fans who were apparently angry at her for, of all things, not being public about her reported relationship with singer Ryan Cabrera. A fan shared screenshots from Bliss’ Instagram account where a couple of individuals went after her, including one who accused her of — of all things — “mentally damag[ing]” them because she liked other people’s posts comments and not theirs, stating, “If you actually appreciated me as a fan I wouldn’t be the person I would’ve turned out to be today.”
The fact that Alexa’s so-called “fans” seriously care that much about her relationship that they harass her enough to the point where she makes all her social media private is a shame. This is part of the reason why her account is private. People like this disgust me. pic.twitter.com/reiPD37ggE
Do these Smart Mark’s realize a female wrestler just killed herself because of cyberbullying? They give wrestling fans a bad name.
Can people please respect a wrestler or celebrity right to be private about certain things in their life. We the public don’t need to know everything in their life if they dont want to share it
Lexi does deserve her private time. In the grand scheme of things. If she is invasive about her relationship status. That is her call, not the call of some unstable fans who thinks she owes them.
These folks need to get a life.
I’m not gonna be surprised if one day we hear about one of them showing up at her house.
This is one of the huge problems in this world today “Social Media”. People believe they are entitled and a lot of people care way too much on what everyone else is doing or what people think about them. A stalkers mentality can’t be changed without the correct guidance and thats what these people feel like.
Wow. Those people are nuts.
Absolutely. The Hana Kimura ordeal should’ve been a wake-up call, but with some people, it just falls on deaf ears. I don’t blame Alexis for taking this route. Just because of fame and fortune, doesn’t mean she’s fair game. She deserves privacy just like everybody else.
These are the same weirdos who use wrestler photos for their profile picture or create obsessed fan pages and think this is normal behavior. Just sad and pathetic.
The person posting to her sounds less like an obsessed fan and more like a deranged one.