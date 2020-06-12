Vince McMahon to Take More Interest in WWE NXT Brand, Wants to Beat AEW

Sounds like Vince McMahon is flexing what is left of his muscles and wants to take charge.

This comes on the heals of Vince being written off by many as “sick” and “old” including FTR in a recent interview as they revealed that Vince was sick for a long period of time in 2019 and Triple H was reporting to people that a “big change was coming.”

Fans who saw Money in the Bank saw a tired looking Vince not even get up from his chair when talent went into his office which seemed to show Vince was still not himself. And, his lost promo celebrating Triple H a few months ago on SmackDown! was perhaps the first time Vince has ever cut a promo and been visibly unable to perform.

With WWE’s NXT brand continually losing to AEW but by as few as 4,000 views this past week, Vince sees this as a fight a WWE brand should win. And, he is willing to put some of his big guns to work to make it so.

A recent report suggests Vince will utilize his vast talent pool from the perceived “main roster” to secure weekly wins for WWE NXT over AEW. This means your could see stars as large as champions Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, or even Brock Lesnar on NXT to grow that audience.

There is no word if Triple H’s failure to win the Wednesday night ratings wars has resulted in any change of opinion from Vince McMahon towards his son-in-law. However, there was a report that Triple H was “demoted” at the beginning of this pandemic. Of course, almost immediately thereafter, he was celebrated as he has been with the company for 25 years.

Wednesday nights could be about to get interesting!