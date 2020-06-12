News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Episode

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the final build for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

SmackDown this week will be headlined by AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title. There will also be a Backlash contract signing for Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy, plus six-man action.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title

* Braun Strowman and Heavy Machinery vs. The Miz, John Morrison and Dolph Ziggler

* Jeff Hardy and Sheamus contract signing for Backlash

