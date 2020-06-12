6/12/20 WWE 205 Live Results

The opening credits roll. Byron Saxton and Corey Graves are on commentary from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

—

1. Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) defeated Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff

—

Footage of Tehuti Miles defeating Danny Burch two weeks ago, followed by footage of Oney Lorcan defeating Miles last week, is shown. Also, footage of Isaiah Scott defeating Jack Gallagher last week, only to get beat down by Tony Nese, is shown.

—

Footage of Drake Maverick congratulating El Hijo Del Fantasma for winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament is shown. Two masked men, revealed to be Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza come to the ring and beat down Maverick along with Fantasma. Fantasma unmasked and revealed his name to be Santos Escobar.

—

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Isaiah Scott, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan defeated Tehuti Miles, Jack Gallagher, and Tony Nese