Shake up in the WWE creative process

Paul Heyman is out as Executive Director of Raw. Bruce Prichard takes over his duties, in addition to his current duties as Executive Director of SmackDown.

BREAKING: In an effort to streamline the creative writing process for TV, WWE has consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard.

Paul Heyman will now concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.

