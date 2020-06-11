Shake up in the WWE creative process

Jun 11, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Paul Heyman is out as Executive Director of Raw. Bruce Prichard takes over his duties, in addition to his current duties as Executive Director of SmackDown.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. DirtbagFreitas says:
    June 11, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    It was nice knowing you Apollo Crews!

  2. What? says:
    June 12, 2020 at 12:16 am

    If he’s going to “concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer,” what will he do the other 360 days of the year when Lesnar isn’t deigning to bless us with his part-time presence?

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kayla Braxton

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal