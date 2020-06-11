Shake up in the WWE creative process
Paul Heyman is out as Executive Director of Raw. Bruce Prichard takes over his duties, in addition to his current duties as Executive Director of SmackDown.
BREAKING: In an effort to streamline the creative writing process for TV, WWE has consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard.
Paul Heyman will now concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.
It was nice knowing you Apollo Crews!
If he’s going to “concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer,” what will he do the other 360 days of the year when Lesnar isn’t deigning to bless us with his part-time presence?