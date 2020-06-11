NXT talent reveals a new ring name

Jun 11, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: NXT
So did they kidnap themselves back in the day? How does that make sense?
Well I knew he was the guy responsible for the kidnapping but didn’t know they would turn it all into a cartel angle. Kind of feeling Dark Order from this since there seems to be other members as well.
The writers must have a treasure trove of generic ring names at their disposal.
@DJ can’t help but wonder who’s headed to AEW once their developmental deal is up, money is great sure but goddamn do these names just scream “Jobber”.
