NXT talent reveals a new ring name

Jun 11, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

4 Responses

  1. mighty2000 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 7:59 am

    So did they kidnap themselves back in the day? How does that make sense?

  2. Bulldawg says:
    June 11, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Well I knew he was the guy responsible for the kidnapping but didn’t know they would turn it all into a cartel angle. Kind of feeling Dark Order from this since there seems to be other members as well.

  3. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    June 11, 2020 at 11:18 am

    The writers must have a treasure trove of generic ring names at their disposal.

  4. Joe A says:
    June 11, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    @DJ can’t help but wonder who’s headed to AEW once their developmental deal is up, money is great sure but goddamn do these names just scream “Jobber”.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kayla Braxton

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal