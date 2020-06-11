Former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde Teases Return To IMPACT

Jun 11, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde has been teasing returning to IMPACT on Twitter.

The former two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion has been sharing pics and GIFs of her matches in TNA on Twitter and hinting at returning to in-ring action again for the company.

(thanks to Himanshu D)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. Good News Green, Bad News Brown’s cousin says:
    June 11, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    I remember her, the “adult film star name” era

    Taylor Wilde
    Madison Rain
    Angelina Love
    etc

    Was she even in NXT or Internationally traveled?

  2. Chatty One says:
    June 11, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Loved her, sad when she retired. She was pre-NXT she was in OVW. She was almost promoted to the main roster with a masked gimmick that she was going to be placed in the crusiwerweight division and later be revealed to have been a girl.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kayla Braxton

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal