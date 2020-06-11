Former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde Teases Return To IMPACT
Former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde has been teasing returning to IMPACT on Twitter.
The former two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion has been sharing pics and GIFs of her matches in TNA on Twitter and hinting at returning to in-ring action again for the company.
Stay tuned…… pic.twitter.com/qW5isIyHgi
— The Real Taylor Wilde (@RealTaylorWilde) June 10, 2020
Sounds like the roster needs some OG’s @SSDarkAngel 🧐 https://t.co/VluCQJW8ax
— The Real Taylor Wilde (@RealTaylorWilde) June 11, 2020
(thanks to Himanshu D)
I remember her, the “adult film star name” era
Taylor Wilde
Madison Rain
Angelina Love
etc
Was she even in NXT or Internationally traveled?
Loved her, sad when she retired. She was pre-NXT she was in OVW. She was almost promoted to the main roster with a masked gimmick that she was going to be placed in the crusiwerweight division and later be revealed to have been a girl.