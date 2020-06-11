Former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde Teases Return To IMPACT

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde has been teasing returning to IMPACT on Twitter.

The former two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion has been sharing pics and GIFs of her matches in TNA on Twitter and hinting at returning to in-ring action again for the company.

Stay tuned…… pic.twitter.com/qW5isIyHgi — The Real Taylor Wilde (@RealTaylorWilde) June 10, 2020

Sounds like the roster needs some OG’s @SSDarkAngel 🧐 https://t.co/VluCQJW8ax — The Real Taylor Wilde (@RealTaylorWilde) June 11, 2020

(thanks to Himanshu D)