Booker T Reveals Curt Hennig Wanted To Make Him New ‘Mr. Perfect’ in WCW
During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared a story on the late WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig. According to Booker T, Curt Hennig wanted to work with Booker T in WCW and make him the new “Mr. Perfect.” You can check out that video clip from his podcast below.
Nothing against Booker, but there was only 1 Mr. Perfect & that was Curt. Booker got to the top on his own & that’s all that matters.
Actually, there two Mr. Perfects already. The original was Mr. Olympia Jerry Stubbs when unmasked. Curt was the second. Booker T would’ve been the third if that happened.