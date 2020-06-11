Booker T Reveals Curt Hennig Wanted To Make Him New ‘Mr. Perfect’ in WCW

Jun 11, 2020 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment

During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared a story on the late WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig. According to Booker T, Curt Hennig wanted to work with Booker T in WCW and make him the new “Mr. Perfect.” You can check out that video clip from his podcast below. 

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. MRK says:
    June 12, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Nothing against Booker, but there was only 1 Mr. Perfect & that was Curt. Booker got to the top on his own & that’s all that matters.

  2. James says:
    June 12, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    Actually, there two Mr. Perfects already. The original was Mr. Olympia Jerry Stubbs when unmasked. Curt was the second. Booker T would’ve been the third if that happened.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Chelsea Green

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal