AJ Styles doesn’t respect CM Punk

AJ Styles was recently asked by Times of India if he wanted to respond to the remarks that CM Punk made on Twitter about him.

Instead of spending a lot of time trashing Punk, Styles simply said he won’t respond to a guy that he doesn’t respect.



“I will not react at all coming from a guy like that [who] I don’t respect anyway. It doesn’t really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get [fans’] minds off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I’m not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things.”