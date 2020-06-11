AJ Styles doesn’t respect CM Punk

Jun 11, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

AJ Styles was recently asked by Times of India if he wanted to respond to the remarks that CM Punk made on Twitter about him.

Instead of spending a lot of time trashing Punk, Styles simply said he won’t respond to a guy that he doesn’t respect.

“I will not react at all coming from a guy like that [who] I don’t respect anyway. It doesn’t really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get [fans’] minds off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I’m not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things.”

6 Responses

  1. BuckJuckBrown says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    I hope this is legit.
    Because I don’t respect Punk either.
    For a multitude of reasons, but two are enough.

  2. John says:
    June 11, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    Aj Styles you are not alone, Punk is a turd.

  3. John says:
    June 11, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Aj Styles has more class than Punk. Punk as a wrestler great, as a person below average

  4. Joe A says:
    June 11, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Careful everyone, Punk will just block you on Twitter LMAO

  5. Hans Maulwurf says:
    June 11, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    And there are the hypocrites again. Kill yourselves

  6. Buckwheat J. Simpleberry says:
    June 11, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    C.M. Punching Bag

