6/10/20 Wednesday Night Wars Tighten Up
Just in…
AEW: 677,000 (0.23 in 18-49)
NXT: 673,000 (0.16 in 18-49)
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 11, 2020
AEW Dynamite
October 2nd (debut) viewership: 1.409M
In 8 months on TNT, AEW Dynamite has LOST 732K viewers.
NXT
September 18th (debut) viewership: 1.179M
In nearly 9 months on USA, NXT has LOST 506K viewers. https://t.co/EOrNc0Nrz3
— Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) June 11, 2020
That’s because NXT is head and shoulders way above AEW.
So that’s why most wins in the ratings war go to AEW?