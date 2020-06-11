6/10/20 Wednesday Night Wars Tighten Up

Jun 11, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Just in…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. Breen says:
    June 11, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    That’s because NXT is head and shoulders way above AEW.

  2. Hans Maulwurf says:
    June 12, 2020 at 3:29 am

    So that’s why most wins in the ratings war go to AEW?

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kayla Braxton

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal