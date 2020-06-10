‘Mr. Wrestling II’ Johnny Walker passes away

An iconic wrestling legend has passed away. Johnny “Mr. Wrestling II” Walker has died. He was 85 years old. No cause of death is immediately available.

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies on the passing of "Mr. Wrestling II" Johnny Walker. A huge star in the 1970s and 1980s in Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South and all over the NWA. He was also the favorite wrestler of President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/OJAFuItZK7 — NWA (@nwa) June 10, 2020

Sad news to report. Johnnie Walker aka Mr. Wrestling II passed away yesterday in Hawaii. To go into all of his accolades would take pages and pages, but we here at the CAC are heartbroken and would like to pass along our deepest condolences to the family at this time pic.twitter.com/StyVgGpYFc — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) June 10, 2020

Jack Lord posted on Facebook:

This one hurts. II was always very gracious to me. He took a young guy and made him look far better than he was in the ring, then sat with me and offered advice. Anyone that knew him, knew how he NEVER removed that mask too. One time in Birmingham, after his match he went to take a shower. He left with the mask on, and came back from the shower with it on, only taking it off when he was actually in the shower. I asked him why he always wore it. He said that you never knew when a fan might sneak in and he didn’t want anyone to see his face. He said that nobody cared about Johnny Walker, but they did care about Mr. Wrestling II, and he never wanted to spoil the Illusion. Today, everyone who ever loved and idolized him cares, both about the loss of a hero, and the loss of a truly amazing man. Rest well, kind sir. Thank you for the lessons, I was a better professional wrestler because of you.