Gallows and Anderson Felt Like Sell Outs for Leaving NJPW for WWE

Former WWE superstar Luke Gallows was recently a guest on the latest episode of Tama Tonga’s podcast, where he discussed a handful of things, including his and other superstars departures from New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2016, and how it affected the people who left.

According to Gallows, the group – which comprised of the likes of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Shinsuke Nakamura – leaving NJPW left a huge hole in the hearts of the people. “It left a hole in our hearts too and then, not to cut you off but we’re sitting there in some hotel at 2 in the morning, with two bottles of f*cking $7 wine and we’re just going, ‘God damn it. What the f*ck. Why?’ ‘It was for the money.’ I know, but f*ck,” he said (transcriptions via Post Wrestling).

Gallows went on to say that the decision to leave was a tough one, but one they had to live with, with Gallows even saying that he felt like they were “sellouts” afterwards. “There were a lot of nights of that and you know what? You gotta eat that. You gotta live that because you made the decision. You made the f*cking decision but we had so many of those nights and I, who it’s publicly noted, I’ve made a lot of bad decisions and I washed a lot of it down with bad sh*t and bad women, and I didn’t do good for a couple years with all that and it is what it is man. It sucked. I hated it and I thought we were — I can’t say the word I wanna say. I thought we were sellouts, I’ll say that.”

Needless to say, Gallows seemingly regrets the move that saw him enter WWE, but whether or not he has any bad blood for the company is unknown. Currently, Gallows is a free agent in the wrestling world, having been released from WWE along with Karl Anderson in April.