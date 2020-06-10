Cena matches $1 million donation from BTS to Black Lives Matter

John Cena has a reputation of being “big match John” because when it’s time to step up, there’s no better man for it than the former 16-time champ to do it.

Recently, Cena donated $40,000 to the Shad Gaspard GoFundMe campaign to push it over the finishing line and signed it with “CTC RIP,” his short-lived group with Gaspard and JTG in WWE as Cryme Tyme Cenation.

And now, Cena has stepped up again with a donation of $1 million to Black Lives Matter. Cena, a fan of the popular K-pop band BTS, said he matched the $1 million donation that BTS and Big Hit Entertainment made to BLM just 24 hours after BTS challenged its fans to collectively match their sum.

“Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M.”

In a tweet, BTS said that they stand against racial discrimination and they condemn all violence, a tweet which Cena reposted saying that this was one of the many reasons he respects BTS.