Big Japan Pro Wrestling is coming to IWTV

One of Japan’s biggest promotions, Big Japan Pro Wrestling, is coming to IWTV.

Long at the forefront of the death match wrestling scene, BJW also features many of the top strong style wrestlers in the world including Daisuke Sekimoto and Yuji Okabayashi.

Big Japan will debut on the service with a series of streams starting on Thursday June 18th, with the events being available on demand soon thereafter.