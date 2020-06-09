No plans for wrestling to return to Ohio

Posted by Peter Sischo:

The Ohio Athletic Commission had their monthly meeting today. They have decided, NO pro wrestling, boxing or MMA in Ohio until further notice. Possibly not till September or later. If you want to see any of these events come back in Ohio, then please send them an email. Be professional. Tell them that you want these events back asap, and you will do your part to follow rules of separation and such. This is a devastating blow to our industry. We need ALL fans, All athletes, All to respond. Flood them with professional e mails. Together we might be able to get something accomplished.

#SaveOurIndustry #ProWrestling #Ohio