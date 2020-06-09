Jordynne Grace Discusses Her Knockouts Title Defense Against Taya Valkyrie Tonight

Here is the line-up for tonight’s all-new IMPACT! on AXS TV – premiering at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT:

Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace puts the title on the line against former champion Taya Valkyrie.

A three-way battle features Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin.

Deonna Purrazzo makes her IMPACT! on AXS TV debut.

Tahsa Steelz, accompanied by Kiera Hogan, faces Susie.

X Division Champion Willie Mack teams up with Cousin Jake against Chris Bey and Johnny Swinger.

Plus, an announcement about the future of the IMPACT World Championship and the search continues to find who attacked Trey backstage.

Then, on IMPACT in 60 on AXS TV, IMPACT highlights the revolutionary high-flying X-Division Championship with matches featuring Jay Lethal, Christopher Daniels and more at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

And Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs discuss the latest IMPACT news, including the arrival of Deonna Purrazzo and recent World Championship developments, on IMPACT: Aftershock, airing across IMPACT’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch channels, along with IMPACT Plus, impactwrestling.com and axs.tv.