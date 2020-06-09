FS1 to air Evolution in full as lead-in for new, all-women episode of WWE Backstage

Today’s five-hour WWE block on FS1 will be all-women as at 7PM ET, the network will broadcast Evolution, the women’s-only WWE pay-per-view from October 2018 which had a main event of Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella.

The whole Evolution pay-per-view will serve as the lead-in for the 11PM WWE Backstage episode which will be an all-women’s show to keep with the Evolution theme. Today’s guest will be Sonya Deville.

Last week’s WrestleMania 31 which aired prior to Backstage did not chart due to a low 18-49 demo number.