Update on what WWE Filmed Last Night for the Backlash PPV

We previously reported that WWE had plans to tape the entirety of Backlash yesterday before it airs on PPV next weekend, getting the taping done on the same day as NXT Takeover: In Your House. However, in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that only Randy Orton vs. Edge was taped yesterday.

The match was taped to make sure it has ‘no kinks’ as they were attempting to do the absolute best match they could do. The idea is that if there are any problems, it can be redone or edited, as they have a week to ‘clean it up.’

The match was described as ‘two very smart workers working very very hard to have the smartest match they possibly could under the best circumstances’. It was also said to be ‘really really good’ but also ‘really long’.

Time will tell if it is the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ as WWE has been promoting ahead of time.