AS I SEE IT June 8: Getting worked, CAT scans, and a Son best forgotten

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Well, apparently if this is spring, then it must be time for doctors and hospitals for me.

Last Wednesday, I had uncomfortable abdominal pain, went to the ER at Virtua Voorhees, wound up getting a CAT scan, urine test, and blood work.

They also saw gallstones and one small kidney cyst (neither of which were apparently deemed significant since I wasn’t treated for them). On the CAT scan, they didn’t see the sports hernia I thought it was. About all they saw on it was some thickening of the bladder wall, plus what I said above…and sodium levels way too low.

The sodium level was fixed up with fluids, and they sent me home the next day. But there is more outpatient procedures/testing to go starting later today though (a cystoscopy today)”, plus lotsa Tylenol, Motrin, and ice packs. Keep the prayers coming, and thanks for all the thoughts on social media.

As for wrestling, assorted thoughts:

Drake Maverick got a new WWE deal before NXT went off the air last Wednesday, despite losing the NXT Cruiserweight championship, which was supposed to be the only way he could keep his job. But the story of Drake Maverick’s story arc had a happy ending.

Let’s begin at the beginning:

Maverick was released from his WWE contract in April along with over 40 others because of COVID related cost-cutting measures (more to pump up stock prices before a Quarterly Report, given WWE will still earn record profits despite COVID). Maverick went on social media with a tearful statement thanking fans and WWE.

But the wrinkle was that he’d already been announced for the NXT Cruiserweight title tournament on NXT, which meant three more matches even though supposedly “fired”.

So Maverick as underdog won his way into the main event. He worked El Hijo Fantasma and after a schmoz, was defeated by Fantasma. Post-match, fellow NXT and Performance Center stars banged on the hockey glass surrounding ringside. They gave Maverick a standing ovation, and a camera showed Maverick looking directly into the camera, and starting to walk to the back.

But before the show went dark, HHH walked out and offered Maverick a “new” deal with NXT. Maverick cried and signed his “new” deal.

Many, including me, think this was a reality-based work, after all the WWE layoffs and furloughs. A good portion aren’t wild about WWE doing it with very real layoffs taking place. I liked it…at least as a story arc with an emotional punch with a beginning, middle, and end. Not sure what I think of doing storylines under those circumstances,

I realize we fans say we want well done and engaging storylines, and not lame comedy. That’s true. B

Then last week, Jaxson Ryker, part of The Forgotten Sons tweeted about what’s up regarding Donald Trump and the Floyd demonstrations. Well, he got deluged with critical tweets by Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Batista, and even his own teammates.

Ryker tweeted to put over Donald Trump: “Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More”.

Owens responded:. “I’m not here to argue that. I just really need to tell you that I think you pushing your shitty wrestling catchphrase as all of this is happening is absolutely f*cking pathetic,”

Piling on was Mustafa Ali (notably a former cop): “I’m thankful you posted this because I’m now aware of what you stand for. When black brothers and sisters are crying, you praise someone that refuses to acknowledge their hurt.”

Ricochet: ” I get you’re a ‘bad guy’ on TV. And I’m HOPING that’s all this is. Even then, that ain’t it. But if this is actually your true thoughts – I’ll be really sad, man.”

Batista, never a fan of Donald Trump at all, tore into Ryker: “Supporting a #fakepresident who is inciting violence and posing with Bibles like he’s a decent human being. Speaking the words of a dictator while people are being gassed in the streets.”

Even Ryker’s tag team partner Steve Cutler condemned the tweet: “Although I am part of a tag team while I wrestle, I am my own person with my own thoughts and beliefs,” he wrote. “It pains me to see what’s going on in the world. I fought for the freedom of our country and ALL of the people who live here.”

The public also ripped Ryker in replies to his tweet.

Regardless of your politics, it was irresponsible for Ryker to throw in his catchphrase when making his tweet. It was irresponsible given the current state of affairs in America and Ryker being a public personality of a Fortune 500 company with major advertisers. Regardless of the politics of the McMahons, and their personal support of Trump, WWE has been clear since day one to not express opinions on Donald Trump one way or the other, pretty much because they understand that both Democrats and Republicans all watch wrestling and give WWE money.

Not to mention advertisers who won’t like such a clear, partisan stance.

You have to wonder if it was a coincidence that WWE made such a strong statement on social media bout racism days later:

“WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence.”

On June 3, Vince McMahon sent a company-wide email to WWE employees today affirming a commitment to diversity, and announcing new measures designed to demonstrate that commitment.

The message covered 24/7 mental health counseling, a direct email address that WWE employees can use to bring diversity concerns to the company’s attention, and links to diversity training courses the company has available.

Until next time…