WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” Card for Tonight

Jun 7, 2020 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event will take place from the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6:30pm ET with the Pre-show.

Below is the card for tonight:

Backlot Brawl for the NXT Title
The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole (c)
If he loses, Dream can no longer challenge for the title if Cole is champion.

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title
Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

NXT North American Title Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee (c)

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sarah Schreiber

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal