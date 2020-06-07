WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” Card for Tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event will take place from the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6:30pm ET with the Pre-show.

Below is the card for tonight:

Backlot Brawl for the NXT Title

The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole (c)

If he loses, Dream can no longer challenge for the title if Cole is champion.

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee (c)

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.