WWE cancels tour of Japan in July due to coronavirus

As expected, the WWE tour of Japan set for July has been canceled completely and is not being rescheduled for the time being.

Two shows in Osaka on July 2 and 3 and another one in Yokohama on July 4 will not be happening as WWE officially announced that they were canned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who purchased tickets will be getting a refund starting on June 8.

WWE tends to visit the Land of the Rising Sun every early July. WWE also rescheduled the Australia and New Zealand tour to 2021 and the South Africa tour to September 2020 although that is also probably going to get canceled.