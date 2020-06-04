Vince McMahon offering mental health counseling

According to report from PWInsider, multiple sources said that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon sent out a company-wide email today to all staff about the “importance of diversity and the company’s support of it.” The email also included resources for WWE employees regarding mental health and diversity concerns.

Per the report, the e-mail from Vince McMahon contained information that 24/7 mental health counseling would be made available for all those who work for the company if they believe they need assistance. Additionally, the e-mail had an e-mail address for employees can use to address their diversity concerns and bring them to company attention.

Also, the e-mail featured links to diversity training courses that WWE had made available previously and company staff can undertake the courses for free.