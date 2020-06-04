Tammy Sytch Calls Jordynne Grace a “Short Fat Non-Knockout”

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is arguing with fans (and with Jordynne Grace) on Twitter — this time over riots and racism. Sytch garnered criticism online after she posted a picture (now deleted) of rioters, predominently black, and calling them “animals.” The post levied accusations of racism and Sytch began arguing back that she wasn’t specifically referring to black looters and rioters, but looters in general.

Among the gems she posted as she went back and forth with fans was the assertion that she’s not a criminal because “A DUI doesn’t make you a criminal,” teasing the use of the N-word in rebuttal to someone insulting her, and later admitting that she’s only responding because “I’m bored” and “they get worked up so easy.”

Eventually Jordynne Grace chimed in, saying, “In a world full of Sunnys, be a Kevin Nash” in reference to the fact that Nash often addresses and speaks out about injustice. That started a back and forth with Sytch in which Grace, while defending Sytch’s sex work such as her OnlyFans account and cam work, saying, “Okay to be fair, we don’t shame sex workers. Shame the racist part.” Sytch then began to unload on Grace, taking shots at Impact and calling Grace a “short, fat, ugly non-knockout” which even got Noelle Foley involved.

Since the spat, Sytch appears to have taken her Twitter account private.

White privelage? Yes. Not sorry for that man dying? No. I feel terrible bad for his family and I hate cops just as much as the next guy

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

Yeah. No. I didn’t suck ANYONE off for pills. And where exactly did I say BLACK ANIMALS?? Oh yeah, I didn’t

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

Only in rebuttal. They can call me names but I can’t? f*** that noise

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

I’m not out there looting and setting things on fire. A DUI doesn’t make you a criminal

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

In rebuttal to her

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

He was arrested

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

An innocent man being murdered is NO excuse for all the harm and damage done to innocent people. The cop got charges. What else do they want?

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

Stupid, no. Racist, no. cunt, yes.

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

Wow you care about me this much to make a video that I’m NOT even gonna watch. You really have a pathetic life. I would destroy you.

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

I did say it was a horrible thing

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

I’m bored.

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

It’s funny. They get worked up so easily. Haha

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

Thanks, but that’s what you ANIMALS do…. you’re just proving me right 😂😂😂😂🐵🐵

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 2, 2020

In a world full of Sunnys, be a Kevin Nash.

— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) June 3, 2020

I can’t wait to see you too babe!

I love meeting all my fans! https://t.co/H3jLWyy8jV

— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) June 3, 2020

Seriously? I never said anything f racist. I said ‘animals’. Not ‘black animals’. And who the f*** are you anyway? I’ll see you at a show. Well maybe not, because no one knows who you are.

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 3, 2020

Oh for a company that makes no money, pays no money, and has no fans at their shows. Ok.

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 3, 2020

But she is none of those things. @JordynneGrace is strong, powerful, talented, and beautiful. And stands up for what is right. And the rest of the IMPACT women’s roster is extremely talented and beautiful as well. We should be lifting eachother up, not tearing eachother down.

— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) June 3, 2020

I didn’t even know who the bitch was… but obviously she thinks she knows me

— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 3, 2020

Y’all really think I care about being called short and fat?

I graduated middle school a long time ago 😂

— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) June 3, 2020

The reason I fight so hard against racism now is because I grew up in a town where conscious AND subconscious racism was prelevant, and I used to be ignorant to the struggles of others.

Education is the BEST way for everyone to learn. Today, I’m a by-product of that education.

— Trisha Parker

