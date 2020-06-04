Six Woman Tag Team Match announced for NXT’s In Your House

Jun 4, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
More bodies to throw around 😈 I can’t wait! This Sunday June 7th 2020 #NXTTakeover #wwe #nxt #takeoverinyourhouse #chingona #peligrosa #backday #sundayfunday #BigMamiCool
A post shared by Raquel González (@raquelwwe) on Jun 4, 2020 at 8:29am PDT
More bodies to throw around 😈 I can’t wait! This Sunday June 7th 2020 #NXTTakeover #wwe #nxt #takeoverinyourhouse #chingona #peligrosa #backday #sundayfunday #BigMamiCool
A post shared by Raquel González (@raquelwwe) on Jun 4, 2020 at 8:29am PDT
Post Category: News Tags:
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website