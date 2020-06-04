Florida Gov. Set to Open Stage 2 of reopening Which Will Allow Venues to Gather at 50%

During a press conference this week (via The Ledger) at Universal Studio’s CityWalk, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis detailed Phase 2 of a three-step plan to reopen the state of Florida and restart the economy through the coronavirus. This included the reopening of movie theaters, bowling alleys, and concert halls for social gatherings and would enable wrestling events from WWE and AEW to allow live fans at their events again in the state.

Per Gov. DeSantis’ plan, the changes are scheduled to go into effect on Friday. They will not include the three Florida counties that have been hardest by the coronavirus: Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach.

The Phase 2 order would allow bars to reopen at 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outdoors with social distancing of six feet between tables. Concert halls, where wrestling events could be held, would be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity, but they would also require social distancing restrictions. However, Gov. DeSantis warned that the coronavirus “isn’t gone” and is still a threat.

Recently, WWE has been holding its TV tapings and events at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Meanwhile, AEW recently moved its TV tapings and events to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Additionally, while these changes will be going into effect on Friday, June 5, WWE and AEW still might not be ready to bring back fans to their events until they can put together game plans and coordinate how they will be able to safely run socially distanced events with live fans in attendance.