Jericho to do commentary on next week’s AEW Dynamite

Jun 4, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW announced today that Chris Jericho will make his return to the announce table during next Wednesday’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

Below is the updated line-up for the June 10 edition of Dynamite:
* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action

* FTR makes in-ring debut against The Butcher and The Blade

* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

* Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz vs. The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

* TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Marq Quen

