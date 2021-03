This week’s episode of WWE Backstage with Daniel Bryan as the special guest and CM Punk back on the panel did 121,000 viewers down 4,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The two other WWE related shows that aired prior Backstage – WWE 24 episode on WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 31 – did not chart.

