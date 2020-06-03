News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the final build for Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event.

Matches announced for tonight are Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae plus Drake Maverick vs. El Hijo del Fantasma in the finals of the tournament to crown a new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. NXT will also feature a “Prime Target” preview of the top two title matches at Takeover – Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s NXT episode:

* Mia Yim and Candice LeRae take their hostilities to the ring

* El Hijo del Fantasma and Maverick clash for Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

