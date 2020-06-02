Backstage returns at 11PM ET as part of five-hour WWE block on FS1

FS1 will air a five-hour WWE block again tonight as WWE Backstage moves back to its regular 11PM ET time slot.

The action kicks off at 7PM ET with the hour-long episode of WWE 24 WrestleMania: Silicon Valley. This documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 31 from Levi’s Stadium and is followed by a three-hour presentation of WrestleMania 31 which was headlined by Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar.

WrestleMania 31 also had the Sting vs Triple H match which involved a showdown between DX and the nWo and The Rock and Ronda Rousey confronting Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.