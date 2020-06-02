AS I SEE IT 6/1: Domestic violence two years later, and remembering Lyle

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

https://www.facebook.com/PWBTS2018

As too often happens with social media and wrestling….bad

news gets featured or we get “did you hear” messages.

Liteally last night, as I went to sleep I got the news about

Danny Havoc, CZW and GCW star who died at age 34, only two

months after the death of his wife, Brianne, who

suffered heart failure on April 4.

Then a year ago , I got the sad news that longtime

Philadelphia/South Jersey wrestling photographer Lyle

Williams died after a short illness.

Lyle loved wrestling, and was dedicated, even after

suffering knee issues that limited his ability to shoot ring

side, to doing what he could to get over the talent ion the

ring first and foremost. Lyle was one of the few people in

wrestling about whom it could safely be said… had no

enemies. He was legitimately loved by all who knew him. Rest

in peace, Lyle.

Then 2 years ago this weekend, the issue of mental health

came up again in the most tragic, horrifying manner

possible; this time….through how victims of domestic

violence are affected, and the ultimate consequence of abuse

as Chuck Williams (aka Rockin Rebel) murdered his wife

Stephanie Burtnett (Williams) What I write, sadly, stands

just as true two years later.

If what is written about those victimized applies to anyone

reading this or are a friend or family member of someone in

such a situation, please take the steps necessary.

Domestic violence is defined by the National Domestic

Violence Hotline as “a pattern of behaviors used by one

partner to maintain power and control over another partner

in an intimate relationship.” It involves actions where one

partner engages in behaviors that harm (both physical land

emotionally), that cause fear for self and children and

cause the victim to behave in ways they do not want.

National Domestic Violence Hotline defines it as “physical

violence, sexual violence, threats and intimidation,

emotional abuse and economic deprivation (or dependency)” .

At any one time, multiple forms of this can be occurring at

the same time.

For anyone who doesn’t know where I’m leading, here it is:

West Goshen Police Department officially issued a statement

this past Saturday on the murder-suicide officially

confirming the names of former ECW wrestler Chuck Williams

(Rockin’ Rebel) and Stephanie Burtnett (Williams).

As was reported Friday, first by NBC 10 in Philadelphia,

Williams and wife Stephanie Burtnett (Williams) were found

dead in their home at 302 Five Point Road, West Goshen, PA,

after police responded to the home following the report of a

shooting. Their bodies were found by family members in the

living room, with the Police report dated 6:37 am Friday. In

the statement, West Goshen Police determined that the

initial indications are that Williams murdered his wife,

then committed suicide.

What social media had depicted of the family’s lives could

not possibly have been different than the apparent reality.

Images on social media from Williams, neighbors, and friends

showed a happy family.

But there were eerie and cryptic mentions on social media

that seem (admittedly with 20-20 hindsight) to show

something quite different. Only 72 hours before the killing,

Williams posted the following :

“Days of spending time with the ones you love and you

love them are far and few, make them count”.

The day before, he had posted the following: “A little

love goes a long way”

But if one looked at the same social media of Stephanie

Burtnett (Williams), one would never know anything was wrong

in the least. There were depictions of Girl Scout cookie

sales, watching the Eagles win the Super Bowl as a family,

and trips out as a family.

But her mother gave a fairly involved and angry depiction on

her Facebook page after the killing, suggesting the couple’s

relationship was anything but that, stating Williams “had

tortured my Stephanie for 30 years”.

There were those within wrestling who seemed in denial that

Williams could have committed the act. They knew a very

different person, one who had helped them professionally in

various ways. So, much as many people continue to do to this

day with the Benoit family tragedy insisting others must

have been to blame, they couldn’t reconcile the person they

knew with the one who existed in reality, so were actually

doing remembrance posts for Chuck Williams, rather than the

person who deserves it, Stephanie.

There also have been been mentions online that suggest that

Stephanie spoke to them as best she could, showed fear

regarding the relationship.

Here are some realities about domestic violence:

“On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically

abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During

one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and

men.

*1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been victims of [some form

of] physical violence by an intimate partner within their

lifetime.

*1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe

physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

*1 in 7 women and 1 in 18 men have been stalked by an

intimate partner during their lifetime to the point in which

they felt very fearful or believed that they or someone

close to them would be harmed or killed.

*On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls

placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.

*The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation

increases the risk of homicide by 500%.

*Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent

crime.

*Women between the ages of 18-24 are most commonly abused by

an intimate partner.

*19% of domestic violence involves a weapon.

*Domestic victimization is correlated with a higher rate of

depression and suicidal behavior.

*Only 34% of people who are injured by intimate partners

receive medical care for their injuries.”

Please understand that anyone who is a victim of domestic

violence may feel the need to minimize the situation, even

to engage in denial to the public, and show the reality they

had hoped for. They do it for themselves. They do it for

their children. They do it for their loved ones not aware of

reality, or to minimize how bad things are.

If anyone reading this blog knows of someone in such a

situation, please consider these actions, again from the

National Domestic Violence Hotline:

“ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THEY ARE IN A VERY DIFFICULT AND SCARY

SITUATION, BE SUPPORTIVE AND LISTEN.

Let them know that the abuse is not their fault. Reassure

them that they are not alone and that there is help and

support out there. It may be difficult for them to talk

about the abuse. Let them know that you are available to

help whenever they may need it. What they need most is

someone who will believe and listen.

BE NON-JUDGMENTAL.

Respect your friend or family member’s decisions. There are

many reasons why victims stay in abusive relationships. They

may leave and return to the relationship many times. Do not

criticize their decisions or try to guilt them. They will

need your support even more during those times.

IF THEY END THE RELATIONSHIP, CONTINUE TO BE SUPPORTIVE OF

THEM.

Even though the relationship was abusive, your friend or

family member may still feel sad and lonely once it is over.

They will need time to mourn the loss of the relationship

and will especially need your support at that time.

ENCOURAGE THEM TO PARTICIPATE IN ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE OF THE

RELATIONSHIP WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY.

Support is critical and the more they feel supported by

people who care for them, the easier it will be for them to

take the steps necessary to get and stay safe away from

their abusive partner. Remember that you can call the

hotline to find local support groups and information on

staying safe.

HELP THEM DEVELOP A SAFETY PLAN.

Check out our information on creating a safety plan for

wherever they are in their relationship — whether they’re

choosing to stay, preparing to leave, or have already left.

ENCOURAGE THEM TO TALK TO PEOPLE WHO CAN PROVIDE HELP AND

GUIDANCE.

Find a local domestic violence agency that provides

counseling or support groups. Call us at 1-800-799-SAFE

(7233) to get a referral to one of these programs near you.

Offer to go with them. If they have to go to the police,

court or lawyer’s office, offer to go along for moral

support.

REMEMBER THAT YOU CANNOT “RESCUE” THEM.

Although it is difficult to see someone you care about get

hurt, ultimately they are the one who has to make the

decisions about what they want to do. It’s important for you

to support them no matter what they decide, and help them

find a way to safety and peace.”

If you are someone living in an abusive situation or a

friend/family member of someone that is, please take what is

written above seriously.

Until next time…