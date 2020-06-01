The longest reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion

Jun 1, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Nothing but respect for our #NXTUK #WomensChampion, @kayleeray92! 🏴🏆
I feel like there are a lot of longest reigning title reigns that should have an asterisk next to them with the fact that there weren’t really shows going on and there weren’t going to be title changes on non-major PPVs during this time. NXT hasn’t even had shows in months.
