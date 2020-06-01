Free tier of the WWE Network officially unveiled

The free-tiered version of the WWE Network was officially unveiled today, unlocking a vast portion of its content library with more than 15,000 action-packed WWE titles now available for free, no credit card required.

The Free Version of WWE Network includes new shows including Raw Talk, streaming Monday nights each week immediately following Raw, groundbreaking original series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time, recent episodes of WWE’s flagship programs Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT, select historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events, and weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE’s The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline.

“The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”

WWE Network’s Free Version is available now…no credit card required. To access, download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.

The free version will not be ad-supported at launch but that will probably come later. WWE gave a teaser of the free WWE Network in March when they opened thousands of hours to fans around the world, with WWE hitting 2.1 million subscribers in early April.