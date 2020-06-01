News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE RAW Episode

Tonight’s taped WWE RAW from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL will feature more build for the Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will see Seth Rollins host a retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio. Rollins will also face Aleister Black in singles action. WWE has also announced a Champion vs. Champion match with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Also, new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will defend his title against an opponent of his choosing.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* Seth Rollins to host Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony

* Aleister Black to go one-on-one with Seth Rollins

* Asuka and Charlotte Flair clash in Champion vs. Champion showdown

* Apollo Crews defends United States Title against opponent of his choosing

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

