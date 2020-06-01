Indie wrestler Clutch Adams apologizes over tweets that got him pulled from AEW Dark

Clutch Adams, the indie wrestler who was supposed to be on this week’s AEW Dark but whose match was removed due to old racists tweets which were uncovered, has apologized for his words.

“I am sitting here at my computer staring and trying to come up with the words that best describe how devastated and horrible I am feeling right now. The best that I can come up with is that I am truly sorry. I am sorrier than I have ever been about anything in my life,” he wrote in a long statement.

Adams said that the tweets that were dug up by another Twitter user were from seven years ago when he was a 20-year-old kid just trash-talking with his friends about a football game. “At that point in time, I was ignorant to the pain that those words could cause people. In 2013, it was meant to be locker room trash talk that I felt was OK to use in that context,” he wrote.

He said that knows he knows differently and he’s not a hateful person today, nor was he a hateful person seven years ago either. “I was stupid and ignorant. Plain and simple, no excuses.”

The 27-year-old then apologized to Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, QT Marshall, and everyone at All Elite Wrestling. “You gave me the biggest break in my career. I am truly sorry for the embarrassment that I caused the company and yourselves. I wish you all of the best, and apologize that my mistakes ended our relationship,” he wrote.