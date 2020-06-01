Former WWE superstar reveals he was fired for excessive partying

The company fired Caylen Croft as they were putting together the WWE Wellness Policy. WWE needed to be strict and Caylen Croft just partied too hard at the wrong time.

“It was St. Patrick’s Day in March 2006 and we just went all out,” Croft said. “I ended up in the hospital that night for drinking and partying. It was pretty serious as I almost ended up dying and I was hospitalized. Then the office found out about it. This was the time when the Wellness Policy first got into effect because past wrestlers were dying too young.”

“For example, Eddie Guerrero just passed away months before and there were lots of stuff surrounding that, so WWE was really coming down and started doing drug testing, which is still in effect today. So, I made it from debuting on SmackDown to being fired in a week. It ended up being one of the best things to happen to me because that really caused me to look at myself and how I’m doing and how I am living. Over the next couple years, I have made a couple of huge changes in my life because I wanted to.”