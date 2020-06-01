Another round of cost-cutting measures at WWE

The coronavirus pandemic continues to effect operations at WWE and PWInsider.com is now reporting that another round of cost cutting measures went into effect.

The latest situation sees WWE reducing the pay of several executives and officials moving forward until the situation normalizes while Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer also adds that producers and referees who remain working will see their pay cut by 20% as well.

WWE is committed to do tapings at the Performance Center until mid-July although what happens after that remains to be seen. While live sports is slowly returning around the world, it’s mostly behind closed doors and there’s no clear guidelines when fans will be able to return to fill up the seats. Even when that happens, it’s unlikely that all seats would be allowed to be filled as social distancing rules would have to be obeyed.