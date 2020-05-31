Source: Another NXT call up to the main roster

May 31, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Dave Meltzer confirms the report from WrestleTalk that NXT Superstar of Croatian Descent, Dominik Dijakovic will be called up to the main roster. Meltzer also noted he’ll be on the RAW brand.

6 Responses

  1. Ian Wilz says:
    May 31, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Just stop bringing people up to RAW/SD and build NXT into a legit 3rd brand. Until they moving people only from NXT to the others it will never be anything but a developmental brand

  2. Buckwheat J Simpleberry says:
    May 31, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Isn’t this the guy that Kenny Ho-mega called
    Dominic Dxxkhead?

  3. Gau says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    What will his new name be? They think their fans are too dumb to be able to pronounce foreign/longer names. 😂

  4. terror says:
    June 1, 2020 at 3:52 am

    @Gau

    I reckon it will be Double D or something like that lol.

  5. Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo! says:
    June 1, 2020 at 6:15 am

    Love this guy!!! He could benefit from having a manager to cut his promos but a dude that big who moves like he does will sell toys.

  6. art123guy says:
    June 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    Double D? Shouldn’t that name be for one of the women?

Leave a Reply

