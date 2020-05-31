Source: Another NXT call up to the main roster
Dave Meltzer confirms the report from WrestleTalk that NXT Superstar of Croatian Descent, Dominik Dijakovic will be called up to the main roster. Meltzer also noted he’ll be on the RAW brand.
Dave Meltzer confirms the report from WrestleTalk that NXT Superstar of Croatian Descent, Dominik Dijakovic will be called up to the main roster. Meltzer also noted he’ll be on the RAW brand.
Just stop bringing people up to RAW/SD and build NXT into a legit 3rd brand. Until they moving people only from NXT to the others it will never be anything but a developmental brand
Isn’t this the guy that Kenny Ho-mega called
Dominic Dxxkhead?
What will his new name be? They think their fans are too dumb to be able to pronounce foreign/longer names. 😂
@Gau
I reckon it will be Double D or something like that lol.
Love this guy!!! He could benefit from having a manager to cut his promos but a dude that big who moves like he does will sell toys.
Double D? Shouldn’t that name be for one of the women?