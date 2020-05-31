Chris Jericho says stopping the rioting

May 31, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Stop rioting… #PeaceAndLove https://t.co/P9BqzoAqBm
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 31, 2020
Please Stop rioting… #PeaceAndLove
A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on May 30, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT
Tell your white cop friends not to start it, then. Also stop killing black people right in front of everyone, while they’re at it.
You can’t condemn violence by being violent. It’s hypocritical. That’s simple logic.
The George Floyd murder is an absolute tragedy, and so many protestors–of several races–have called out the rioters as being counterproductive to the overall purpose. Jericho is right on with this comment.
Condemning violence with violence is both hypocritical and violent. Protestors of various races have emphasized this. Jericho is right on with this request.
Karen’s husband stfu!!!
Guess Tiny Khan and AEW approve of police brutality and oppressing the freedom if expression
