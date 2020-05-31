Chris Jericho says stopping the rioting

May 31, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

View this post on Instagram

Please Stop rioting… #PeaceAndLove

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

4 Responses

  1. Pisto75666 says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Tell your white cop friends not to start it, then. Also stop killing black people right in front of everyone, while they’re at it.

  2. SymonParson says:
    May 31, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    You can’t condemn violence by being violent. It’s hypocritical. That’s simple logic.

    The George Floyd murder is an absolute tragedy, and so many protestors–of several races–have called out the rioters as being counterproductive to the overall purpose. Jericho is right on with this comment.

  3. Symon Parson says:
    May 31, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Condemning violence with violence is both hypocritical and violent. Protestors of various races have emphasized this. Jericho is right on with this request.

  4. Barbie says:
    May 31, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Karen’s husband stfu!!!
    Guess Tiny Khan and AEW approve of police brutality and oppressing the freedom if expression

