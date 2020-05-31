Adam Cole celebrating one full year as NXT champion today

Adam Cole became the only NXT Superstar to keep the title for a full year, winning the title on June 1, 2019 at NXT Takeover: XXV.

Cole is also the longest-reigning NXT champion, with Finn Balor coming in second with 292 days as champ.

The Undisputed Era leader defeated Johnny Gargano in an epic encounter last year and has remained champion ever since with 365 days and counting. Cole was involved in some pretty big matches since then but always found a way to survive and escape with the title.

To celebrate this milestone, WWE will throw an Adam Cole 365 Day Championship Celebration party today on Twitter starting at 2PM ET. You can follow along on Twitter.com/WWE.