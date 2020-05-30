Rhea Ripley Wanted Bianca Belair To Tattoo Her During WarGames

Rhea Ripley said on “Flash” Morgan Webster’s Wrestling podcast.



“I wanted to plan a spot with Bianca Belair. I didn’t know how it was going to work, but I wanted to make it work lol. I wanted to get a battery-powered tattoo gun and I wanted Bianca to rip the fishnet in my pants and I wanted Bianca to tattoo lips on my leg while everyone held me down. I wanted it so bad. They were like, um ‘I don’t know if that’s hygienic.’ Yeah, true.”