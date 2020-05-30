Kimura’s funeral held today as Japan set to expand cyber bullying laws

The funeral for Stardom’s Hana Kimura, who passed away on May 23 of a suspected suicide, was held today in Japan.

The funeral was strictly for friends, family, and co-workers and no details were published as the where and what time it would be held due to wishes from her family.

Rossy Ogawa, the founder of Stardom, posted a photo of a framed portrait of Kimura from the funeral, a photo snapped by photographer Sasaki in November of last year. Ogawa said that Kimura looked so beautiful and added she looked like a flower sleeping in the casket.

Her death last week shocked the wrestling world and also Japan, with the country set to expand its cyber bullying laws.

“It’s necessary to properly implement procedures to disclose information on senders in order to curb online abuses and rescue victims,” Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday, adding that the law could be amended by the end of this year.

The topic of cyber bullying is also reaching parliament with both the Liberal Democratic Party and the Constitutional Democratic Party agreeing to discuss the topic while Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication is also looking for ways to identify online bullies.

The Japanese branches of the three most popular social media companies in the country – Facebook, Twitter and Line – also said they would start banning online abusers.