Elias-Jeff Hardy WWE Storyline update

WWE announces Jeff Hardy ‘absolved’ of ‘charges’ related to DUI hit-and-run angle

Jeff Hardy showed back up at the Performance Center last night (May 29) to ensure Daniel Bryan defeated Sheamus to advance to the Intercontinental Championship Tournament final on June 12. Given that was less than two hours after SmackDown opened with Hardy’s “arrest” for suspicion of drunk driving and hitting Elias with his rental car, it was clear he was no longer in police custody.

But lest you think the Charismatic Enigma escaped from jail or something, WWE wants to make sure you know he was legally released. And not on bail or pending charges or anything… Jeff’s free and clear.

“WWE Digital has learned Jeff Hardy was released from custody by the Orlando police after successfully passing the required sobriety tests, therefore absolving Hardy of the charges of public intoxication, driving under the influence, and the hit-and-run on Elias earlier tonight.”