5/29/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX did 2,150,000 viewers this week, up 90,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show did hours of 2,143,000 viewers in the first and 2,157,000 viewers in the second. This was the most-watched Smackdown since the April 17 broadcast. Smackdown tied first in the 18-49 demo and was first in the 18-34 demo as well.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

