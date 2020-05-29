News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Episode

Tonight’s taped WWE SmackDown on FOX will air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL with more build for the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

The tournament for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title will continue on tonight’s show with Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan and Elias vs. AJ Styles. The winners of these matches will go on to the finals to compete for the title. WWE has not announced any other matches for tonight’s show as of this writing. There are rumors of the first Matt Riddle blue brand vignette airing tonight, and there could be a RAW Superstar appearing under the Brand-To-Brand Invitational, if they are continuing with that.

WWE’s official SmackDown is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Jeff Hardy looks to keep comeback rolling against Daniel Bryan

* Elias and AJ Styles set to battle for tournament finals appearance

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

