Most purchased PPV in AEW History?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter brings word that this past Saturday’s Double or Nothing could end up becoming the most-purchased PPV in AEW history.

Streaming numbers are up 10% from Revolution in February and could end up closer to 15%. The final number of cable buys have yet to come in, but if it has a similar increase, this would put the PPV at 115,000-120,000 buys. Last year’s event had between 100,000 and 110,000 buys. If the cable buys don’t have a similar increase, however, it could end up lower than last year’s event. Even if this happens, it will still be the second-biggest PPV number in company history