Dark Side Of The Ring season two to start in the UK on June 8

The recently-ended season two of Dark Side Of The Ring will start airing in the United Kingdom on June 8 at 10PM on VICE TV while After Dark will start on June 15.

Season two, with nine new episodes, received rave reviews from fans and critics alike and averaged 258,000 viewers per episode in the United States, up from the 201,000 average of season one. The most-watched episode was the season finale on which tackled Owen Hart’s death with 349,000 viewers.

The episodes which form part of season two are Benoit parts one and two, The Life and Crimes of New Jack, The Brawl For All, Jimmy Snuka and The Death of Nancy Argentino, The Assassination of Dino Bravo, David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World, Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story, The Last Ride of The Road Warriors, and The Final Days of Owen Hart.